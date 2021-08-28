Classical crossover stars Richard and Adam are coming to Pembrokeshire to perform in the first concert at Folly Farm since the pandemic.
The Welsh singers will be headlining Narberth and Whitland Rotary's charity concert that was originally scheduled for October 2020.
Now taking place at the attraction's Follies Theatre on Saturday October 9, the concert will also feature Whitland Male Choir and the winners of the Rotary Pembrokeshire Young Musician Competition.
Welsh brothers Richard and Adam first burst onto the nation’s TV screens on Britain’s Got Talent.
They made it to the show's 2013 final when they performed their classical crossover version of The Impossible Dream.
A record deal with chart-topping albums and a sell-out UK tour followed, and they will once again be touring the UK with a brand new show.
Narberth and Whitland Rotary president, Rotarian Elaine Bradbury said: "The club is
honoured and delighted to have such a popular and much-liked duo to headline their concert in aid
of the Wales Air Ambulance and other charities supported by Rotary in the year ahead."
And speaking this week, Adam Johnson said on behalf of the brothers that they are really looking forward to
coming to Pembrokeshire.
Tickets for the concert are on sale at www.nwrotary.co.uk and also for cash at Dales Music Shop, Tenby; Rock 'n'
Rolla Boutique, Narberth and The Creative Cafe, High Street, Haverfordwest.
