Fifteen-year-old Libi Phillips from Spittal has been selected to represent Wales at wheelchair basketball for the UK School Games in Loughborough University from September 2 to September 5.
An ambassador of disability sport, Libi has also represented Wales in wheelchair rugby and wheelchair racing, and began playing basketball at the age of seven in a Sport Pembrokeshire community sport activity day.
The wheelchair basketball competition will be live streamed on the Youth Sport Trust’s YouTube channel. It will be played with the 3x3 format and will feature separate boys and girls events.
Angela Miles, disability sport development officer for Pembrokeshire, congratulated Libi, saying: "Like many athletes, Libi has been very frustrated during lockdown with the restrictions on their training schedules and not being able to travel, but her effort, commitment and determination to her training at home was justified by her selection for these games.
"It is fitting that these Games are being held during the Tokyo Paralympics, as I am sure that one day Libi will be a Paralympian."
