A FARM has been fined £2500 for polluting.
In January 2020, T E & M Francis & Sons Ltd, whose company address was given as St David’s Road, Letterston, discharged polluted water into inland waters at Pentre Farm.
The farm, which raises dairy cattle, did this without holding an environmental permit.
Present at court, directors of the company Erith and Dyfrig Francis submitted a plea of guilty to Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 26.
The company was fined £2500, made to pay a surcharge of £181 and court costs of £350.
The company has until November 23 to pay the outstanding debt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.