PEMBROKESHIRE County Council have warned that some of their car parks are filling up already this bank holiday weekend.
The council have released a statement saying car parks, particularly in Tenby, are filling up.
The statement read: "Car parks are busy in Tenby.
"Some of our coastal car parks are now reaching capacity.
"Please be patient and considerate to others and park appropriately.
"Explore, stay safe and enjoy."
