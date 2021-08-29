AMAZING video footage shows 'blue sharks' swimming off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Wildlife in the seas off the west Wales coast is clearly abundant, with this latest footage sent in by Pembrokeshire Boat Charters showing customers swimming with sharks, and dolphins accompanying the boats out to sea.

Based in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire Boat Charters run diving and snorkelling trips and, on special occasions when the weather is near perfect (like it has been this weekend), they run swim sessions with sharks.

The video was taken on Friday, August 27, during shark snorkelling trips out in the Celtic Deeps, around 35 miles south west of St Anne’s Head.

"George our marine biologist has nicknamed the Celtic Deeps 'Jurassic Park'.

Did you know: The bits of white you see floating in the footage are from 'chum bags' - blended bits of fish - used to attract sharks to the boat.

In an added bonus, dolphins escorted the boat out to sea.

Skipper Dave Stowell said the footage of the sharks was downloaded from a guest's GoPro.

Dave went on to say he hopes Pembrokeshire people realise what they have on their doorstep.

"George our marine biologist has nicknamed the Celtic Deeps 'Jurassic Park'.

"The variety of marine wildlife is incredible.

"You never know what’s going to turn up! Blue shark, mako shark, porbeagle shark, blue fin tuna, pilot whales, common and Risso dolphins and loads more."

A couple weeks ago a humpback whale was spotted in the seas off the west Wales coastline.

The photos of wildlife were taken on the August 23 near Stack Rocks in St Brides Bay in a diving site known as 'Hen and Chicks'.

Pembrokeshire Boat Charters run diving trips between April and October. Snorkelling trips are between July and end of September.

Find out more at Pembrokeshireboatcharters.co.uk