TENBY coastguard had to assist what they described as a 'casualty' on Coppet Hall Beach.
The incident took place on the evening of August 27 and it is reported the casualty had to receive pain relief as no ambulance was immediately available.
A statement read: "Tenby coastguard rescue team were paged at 6.18pm to a casualty on Coppet Hall beach.
"Once on scene an initial first aid assessment was commenced and due to the nature of the injury Tenby lifeboats RNLI team was requested to provide pain relief as no ambulance was available.
"Lifeboat crew came ashore with pain relief and once the casualty was more comfortable, the casualty was transferred into a stretcher and carried from the beach to the car park by coastguard officers, RNLI crew and members of the public.
"Coastguard officers then tended to the casualty with the assistance of an off-duty nurse until the arrival of an ambulance and crew.
"The casualty was then transferred to hospital for further assessment."
