A WOMAN has been charged with drink driving after registering at almost three times the legal limit.
The woman was caught after a road traffic collision in the Broadmoor area last night, August 27.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A woman has been charged with drink driving, following an road traffic collision in the Broadmoor area last night.
"The lowest station reading registered at 94ug.
"The woman has been bailed to attend court in due course."
