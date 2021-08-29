HIP hop group Arrested Development has postponed their UK and European Tour which means they will not be playing at Narberth's Queens Hall.

Arrested Development were about to embark on their UK and European tour titled 'Don't Fight Your Demons' starting in Manchester on September 1 and then going to Narberth on September 2, however the band say that working under the strain of Covid restrictions has proved too challenging.

In a statement issued on Facebook the band said: "Unfortunately, the complexities of working in a Covid environment continue to present too many daily challenges for international travel.

"The well being of our band, crew members and fans is paramount.

"We are absolutely shattered and heartbroken for any inconvenience and disappointment our decision may bring.

"It is with hope in our hearts that we look forward to seeing you all in 2022."

The team at Narberth's Queens Hall said they were bitterly disappointed that with just five days to go the show had to be cancelled, but completely understood the decision.

A spokesperson for the venue said: "After months of preparation, we have been and remain very confident in our ability to deliver this event safely and to the best of our ability, but unfortunately the band have not been able to negotiate the complexities of international travel.

"We share the frustration this will cause for ticket holders who have planned to come to this event in just a matter of days and we unreservedly apologise to you.

"We are currently in the process of telephoning all ticket holders to discuss ticket options."

Tickets to the show are still valid on the rescheduled date (yet to be announced).

If you have purchased a ticket and want a refund contact the Box Office on 01834 861212 or use the 'Contact Us' page on the website thequeenshall.org.uk.

Do not message Facebook as your message may not be picked up.