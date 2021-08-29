A NEW test has been launched to help identify more than one million elderly dogs and cats that are currently suffering in silence from dementia in the UK.

Vets suggest an estimated 85 per cent of cases of pet dementia currently go undiagnosed, with one in four elderly dogs and one in three elderly cats potentially suffering.

It’s led vets to create a dementia symptom checker to help owners identify behaviour changes in their pets and if they could be an early indication of the onset of dementia – which is clinically known as cognitive dysfunction syndrome.

The assessment for dogs and cats has been made freely available online by Vets4Pets, to help dog and cat owners to identify the early signs of the condition.

Vet, animal behaviourist and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, Dr Huw Stacey, said: “Sadly, just like us humans, pets can develop dementia as they get older.

“The majority of people can recognise if an elderly relative is showing signs of dementia, but what about when this happens to our dogs and cats?

“We think more than one million cats and dogs are currently living with undiagnosed dementia, so have launched our new online resources to help owners understand more about how dementia can impact their beloved pets.

“Pet dementia is very similar to human Alzheimer’s disease in that it is diagnosed by behavioural changes, as degeneration in the brain leads to loss of learned behaviours and changes in sociability.

“It can affect all breeds of dogs and cats, and is typically seen in dogs over eight to ten years old, while for cats it can be slightly older.

“Treatment of dementia for our pets is all about alleviating the symptoms and is more effective in the early stages of the condition."

The online test is designed to act as a guide for owners of dogs and cats aged over seven years old, and will provide insight about whether their dog or cat’s behaviour is normal or could be the early onset of dementia.

Dr Stacey continued: “Thankfully the symptoms can be managed, and many dogs and cats are responsive to supportive care, which can make a huge difference to both them and their owners.

“Just like in people, the right diet and mental stimulation can go a long way to supporting brain health and slowing the progression of degenerative brain disease.

Common symptoms of dementia in dogs includes forgetting family members, looking confused and forgetting to go to the toilet outside.

For cats, they could make excessive noise at night, lose their balance or appear to be walking aimlessly.

“Pets with dementia can be helped by modifying their routine and environment to suit their needs, as well as giving them appropriate exercise. There are medications, supplements and prescription diets that can also be beneficial” added Dr Stacey.

Common signs in dogs

•Disorientation/confusion

•Forgetting normal or familiar walking routes

•Toileting in the house, especially if your dog forgets to tell you that they need to go outside, or goes outside, forgets to toilet, and then toilets in the house on their return

•Anxiety/restlessness

•Less likely to get up and greet you when you come home

•Decreased desire to play

•No longer following house rules

•Changes in sleep cycle

Common signs in cats

•Excessive vocalisation (noise making), especially at night

•Aimless activity

•Confusion within the home, such as forgetting where their belongings are

•Losing balance and falling more frequently

•Changes in interaction, including reduced greeting behaviour, or becoming ‘clingy’

•Changes in their sleeping pattern, moving to being more awake at night and sleeping more in the day

•Toileting in the house