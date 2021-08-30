A MAN from Penally will go to the Crown Court to face seven drug related charges.
Paul Walsh, of Alma Gardens, Penally, is accused of producing, being in possession and supplying drugs including cannabis, amphetamines and cocaine.
All the offences are alleged to have been committed in Scleddau, Fishguard.
Forty-eight-year-old Walsh is accused of being in possession of 522.51 grams of cannabis found on him on August 28, 2019.
On that same date he’s also accused of having on him 11.82 grams of amphetamine and 4.56 grams of cocaine.
Walsh is accused of supplying cannabis, cocaine and amphetamines between February and August of the same year.
Walsh is also alleged to have been involved in the production of cannabis in August 2019.
The first hearing of the case was held at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on August 24.
Walsh, on unconditional bail, will submit a plea at Swansea Crown Court on September 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.