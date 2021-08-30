CLARBESTON Road Players are putting on a show again.
The first performance since lockdown is scheduled to be performed on Saturday, September 4, and the following Saturday (11).
A representative of the group said: “Rehearsals have been strange but Clarbie Road Players were determined to put on a show this year.
“They will be presenting two evenings of short, funny sketches selected from the many pint size plays which have been showcased in previous years.”
Seating will be at tables, and you are asked to bring your own refreshments.
Tickets are £5 and may be ordered online at eventbrite or at the door although seating is limited.
Proceeds go to the Parkinson’s Society in memory of Pel Rayner.
