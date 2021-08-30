HAVERFORDWEST County are still searching for their first league goal of the season, despite a spirited effort against full-timers The New Saints on Saturday.

Jordan Williams' first half header earned the visitors a narrow 1-0 win at the Ogi Bridge Meadow as the Bluebirds were left to count the cost of missed chances.

Alhagi Touray Sisay, Elliot Scotcher and lively substitute Ben Fawcett all had chances in the second half to have snatched a point, but they failed to capitalise.

But, despite having their share of possession, goals will be the priority when the Bluebirds travel to take on Barry Town at Jenner Park on Tuesday evening.

The hosts started well, with Jack Wilson's fourth minute header and Alhagi Touray Sisay testing Saints keeper Paul Harrison inside the opening quarter of an hour.

The visitors responded with their first real opening five minutes later, as Louis Robles' cross was met by Ashley Baker, who failed to find the target from close range.

Former Stockport County man Williams was the next player to try his luck, but his ambitious effort from distance went sailing over the crossbar in the 19th minute.

Blaine Hudson also glanced a header wide of the target, and Declan McManus went close with a lobbed effort as the Saints started began to dictate proceedings.

Williams dragged another good chance wide for the Saints, and Declan McManus chipped goalkeeper Lee Idzi only to see the ball land on the roof of the net.

Idzi, who was making his 400th Welsh Premier appearance, then pulled off a stunning fingertip save to deny Ben Clark’s rising shot from the edge of the 18-yard area.

The visitors' pressure told, however, just two minutes before the break, when from the resulting corner Williams beat the defence to head home from close range.

The Bluebirds started the second half with real purpose and a free-kick from Elliot Scotcher called keeper Harrison into action two minutes after the restart.

Henry Jones’ teasing cross was headed into the ground by Touray Sisay, and substitute Fawcett, who replaced Alaric Jones on the hour, fired a low strike wide.

The Bluebirds sensed an equaliser and Touray Sisay played in Kieran Lewis, who looked odds on to score, but Harrison came quickly off his line to deny him.

At the other end, Chris Marriott rocked the woodwork with a 66th minute free-kick, but when Toure Sisay broke clear, he was taken out on the edge of the box.

Dean Ebbe had a great chance to settle the outcome for Saints with seven minutes remaining, only for home stopper Idzi to produce a stunning point-blank save.

At the other end Scotcher headed straight into the grateful arms of Harrison, and when Fawcett turned quickly inside the box, he planted his effort against the post.

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Saints' substitute Dean Ebbe could have put the game out of sight, were it not for a sensational stop by Idzi.

The Bluebirds laid siege in the closing minutes, but the Saints remained resolute to maintain their 100 per cent start to the JD Cymru Premier season.

HAVERFORDWEST: Idzi, Scotcher, A Jones (Fawcett 61), Watts, Shephard, M Jones, Wilson, Rees (Jones-Thomas 67), Sisay, Lewis, Patten. Subs: Gajda, James.

THE NEW SAINTS: Harrison, Marriott, Routledge, McManus, Redmond (Cieslewicz 33), Hudson, J Williams (Ebbe 80), Robles, Clark, Baker (Holland 75), Bradford. Subs: Parry, Daykin, T Williams, Warder.