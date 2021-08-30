Danny Williams has rejoined Haverfordwest County for his third spell at Bridge Meadow, after leaving Cardiff City in the summer.

The highly-rated 21-year-old striker spent the last season with the Cymru Premier club, making 30 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

In his first spell with Haverfordwest, he scored 18 goals, before earning a move to Cardiff City, for which earned the club a fee.

Williams featured for their Under-23s team, before a loan move to Merthyr Town, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that defender Daniel Summerfield has left the club after a mutual termination of his contract.

The 26-year-old is moving on from the Bridge Meadow Stadium after gaining an employment opportunity in Birmingham.

After joining from Merthyr Town, the versatile defender went on to make 27 appearances in a Haverfordwest shirt.

One of his most memorable moments was assisting Danny Williams’ for his equaliser in our 2-1 win over Bala Town in October 2020.

It has also been announced that Haverfordwest County and first-team defender Scott Tancock have also agreed to mutually part ways.

After leaving Bridge Meadow, he has joined Carmarthen Town, where he will link up with Trystan Jones, Elliot Thomas and Greg Walters

The centre-back, who joined from Llanelli Town back in 2019, was part of the side that won promotion to the Cymru Premier in 2019/20.

He leaves having made 58 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once, in the 2-0 win over the Cefn Druids in May 2021.

Chairman Rob Edwards, speaking in his matchday programme notes, said: "All at the club wish Scott Tancock the best after he moves on.

"With the deadline looming there are some targets still in the pipeline and we hope to be able to strengthen the squad further if we can."

He added: "With away trips Barry Town and Bala Town away to follow in the next seven days, it is going to be a real test for us.

"However, they were tests we passed last season, having beaten all three of these team during the last campaign.

"In terms of personnel, we have recruited well in the summer and we feel that now have a stronger squad.

"Hopefully we can make it difficult for the opposition, not just across these next three games, but across the season as we look to achieve a top six spot."

Meanwhile a club statement confirmed: "Haverfordwest County AFC are delighted to announce that Danny Williams has returned to the Ogi Bridge Meadow.

"Danny has been assigned the 22 shirt upon his return, and he is immediately available for sponsorship.

"Contact r.edwards@hcafc1899.football to discuss this commercial opportunity further."