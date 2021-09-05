Entries for the Western Telegraph’s third annual West Wales Health and Care Awards are coming in thick and fast, but there’s still time for people to nominate their local champions.

The awards are driven to recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation, and care delivered across the health and care sector. With focus on the individuals and their stories, it is the people who make the difference.

If the past 18 months are anything to go by, we hope the people of west Wales will show their support for these awards by nominating someone they know who deserves it.

Due to the global pandemic, the awards ceremony will yet again be streamed live this year on the Western Telegraph’s Facebook page.

Karen Harries, an A&E supervisor at Hywel Dda University Health Board won Support Staff of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement Award at last years’ event and stresses how important it is to celebrate health and social care workers.

Karen said: “I feel these Health and Social Care awards are so important as they give the opportunity to all levels of personnel within the care profession to be recognised for what they do and to know how much they are appreciated.

“To be nominated for the support worker of the year award I felt very honoured. Having worked for the NHS for 38 years, I feel I go to work on a daily basis do what I do to the best of my ability and naturally take each day as it comes, but when out of the blue you are contacted to say that you have been recognised for going above and beyond your duty, I was very touched.

“To be nominated was an absolute amazing feeling and then to go on and win the outstanding achiever as well I for once was speechless!

“I had so many heartfelt messages of congratulations and support from colleagues past and present, family and friends it was truly overwhelming.

“The awards are going to be framed and I will hang them with pride in the A/E Reception where I feel they can be shared with my A/E team who have always been there to support me.

“I will be nominating my colleagues this year for their continued hard work and dedication to the A/E Department they have had to endure very challenging times these past 18 months so in my eyes each and every one of them is a worthy winner.

“Hopefully others will show their support and nominate people who they think deserve recognition for the incredible work that they do within Health and Social Care sector.”

To view the full list of categories and nominate someone for this year’s Health and Care Awards, simply visit the Western Telegraph’s website. https://newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards/ The closing date for entries is Wednesday, September 22.