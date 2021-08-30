A YACHT, reportedly sailing in circles at Martin's Haven caught the attention of the coastguard emergency services.

On the evening of August 29, Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Milford Haven, alongside Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat, were contacted concerning reports of a yacht sailing in circles.

After further enquiries it turned out to be a 'false alarm with good intent'.

HM Coastguard Dale wrote: "At 4.45pm Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Milford Haven, alongside Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat went to investigate reports of a yacht sailing in circles at Martin's Haven.

"Our station officer was quickly on the scene and headed to National Coastwatch Institution's Wooltack Point Watch Station.

"As the lifeboat conducted a local shore search, our team headed across fields to gain a southerly vantage point at Pitting Gales Point.

"No trace of a vessel was found.

"MRCC were able to contact the vessel, which was not in difficulty and making good speed, with wind and tide, towards Dale.

"False Alarm With Good Intent."