A YACHT, reportedly sailing in circles at Martin's Haven caught the attention of the coastguard emergency services.
On the evening of August 29, Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Milford Haven, alongside Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat, were contacted concerning reports of a yacht sailing in circles.
After further enquiries it turned out to be a 'false alarm with good intent'.
HM Coastguard Dale wrote: "At 4.45pm Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Milford Haven, alongside Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat went to investigate reports of a yacht sailing in circles at Martin's Haven.
"Our station officer was quickly on the scene and headed to National Coastwatch Institution's Wooltack Point Watch Station.
"As the lifeboat conducted a local shore search, our team headed across fields to gain a southerly vantage point at Pitting Gales Point.
"No trace of a vessel was found.
"MRCC were able to contact the vessel, which was not in difficulty and making good speed, with wind and tide, towards Dale.
"False Alarm With Good Intent."
