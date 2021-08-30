Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat clocked up 136 miles at sea on Saturday, August 28.

The epic voyage involved three shouts - including a sprint half way to Ireland, when a 6.5m boat started taking on water in the Irish Sea.

The first shout of the day came just after midday, when the coastguard received a call stating that two kayaks were in difficulty off Stackpole.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area and quickly located the kayaks. After making sure the occupants were unhurt, they were returned to Stackpole.

As they were leaving Stackpole, they were then tasked to a yacht that had suffered engine and electrical failure off Linney Head and was unable to sail due to light winds.

As the crew were passing the tow to the yacht, an urgent call came in from the 6.5 metre vessel which had a cracked hull and was taking on water in the Irish Sea, around 50 miles south-west of Haydn Miller’s position.

As the yacht was not in any danger, the Haydn Miller was re-tasked to the sinking vessel, whilst Angle lifeboat was launched to assist the yacht.

After steaming into the Irish Sea for 90 minutes, the lifeboat arrived alongside the troubled vessel just after the fellow Tamar-class lifeboat from Kilmore Quay in southern Ireland.

Following a discussion between the Tenby crew and their Irish RNLI colleagues, it was decided that the vessel would be towed back to Ireland, so the Tenby lifeboat started the two hour journey back to station, arriving just after 6pm.