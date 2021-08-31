A STALWART of the sporting community and community in general in Pembrokeshire has died.

Described as a 'truly remarkable man', son Ian paid tribute to his father who died on Monday August 23.

Ian said that among many things his father was a captivating storyteller.

"One of the stories I remember," said Ian, "is the day my father accidentally waved at Nazi fighter planes right before they bombed oil tankers in the Dock.

"He and a childhood friend were playing football in the fields by Pembroke Dock when some planes flew overhead.

"Thinking they were RAF, David and his friend enthusiastically waved and cheered at them. However just as they passed over, David saw the dreaded swastikas and seconds later heard and saw the oil tankers in the Dock go up in flames and smoke, lasting for days.

"The most captivating stories were of Dad’s experiences in the war," added Ian.

Born in 1930 in Swansea to Leslie and Kathleen Williams, David Williams married Glenys Elaine Ballard in 1953 and later welcomed the arrival of his son, Ian, in 1955.

Mr Williams was an English teacher at Coronation School and then Comprehensive, and, after qualifying, taught in London before returning to Pembroke in 1961.

As well as a valued resident of Pembrokeshire, Mr Williams was also a pillar of the cricketing and rugby communities.

He captained Pembroke Cricket Club from 1969 to 1973 before becoming club secretary and then president in 1986.

Mr Williams was made a life member of the club for his contribution to cricket in the county which included running the clubs junior section and being county junior organiser from 1978 to 1996.

At Pembroke Rugby Club, Mr Williams was a former player and served on both the management committee and, on several occasions, as chairman. He was also involved in the setting up and running of the Former Players Association and actively coached schools rugby.

Mr Williams was described as a larger than life character often 'heard before seen'. A spokesperson for Pembroke County Cricket said: "He was respected in Pembroke and beyond for the time and effort given to Pembroke’s cricket and rugby Clubs.

"An effort that few could match."

The family invite those who knew him to pay their respects on Friday, September 3, at Narberth Crematorium at 3:15pm for the service (outdoor standing room only) and then to join them for refreshments afterwards at the rugby club.