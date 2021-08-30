NARBERTH RFC’s project to build the Otters Food Hut has been completed in the nick of time, thanks to the support of club sponsors, GD Harries & Sons.

The company stepped in at the eleventh hour to Tarmac and put the finishing touches to the outside area of the food outlet, which has been under construction with volunteer labour during the pandemic.

People aged from 19 to 75 have worked on the project, with local businesses donating labour and materials.

The last-minute work enabled the hut to be open for the club’s recent Sunday Night Fever fundraising event, featuring the BeeGees Experience and local bands Sorted and Ella Guru.

The week before the musical spectacular, Nick Cleary, south Wales general manager of Sigma Roc, who recently took over GD Harries. was contacted by Otters vice-president and scheme architect, Ken Morgan.

He explained to Nick - himself a former rugby player - that the external works in the car park were beyond the capabilities of the voluntary workforce.

A&C Aggregates had already provided a workforce to create a superb entrance patio next to the building but the Tarmacadam next to the new kerbstones needed sensitive infilling by a team of specialists, and the whole of the car park needed a big clean-up.

GD Harries not only provided and laid the tarmac on the last working day before the weekend event, but also power-washed the rest of the car park and sent in one of their huge road cleaning machines to present a spotless site for the public visitors.

Otters chairman Rob Lewis said: “Without the help of longstanding sponsors G D Harries & Sons Ltd - who have for many years provided financial support - our club would never have maintained such high standards on and off the playing field.

“The RFC committee will be forever grateful for the continued support of Sigma Roc general manager Nick Cleary.

“The tight timing for the completion of the external works could never have been achieved with the excellent cooperation of the Sigma Roc team.”