DOGS, chickens, pigs horses and so much more.
Greenacres Animal rescue has been supporting and rehoming unwanted animals for decades.
Every year the charity has an open day and this year, despite Covid delays, the day is finally going ahead this coming Sunday, September 5.
Greenacres supports animal recovery such as Eva the labrador, who was given a life saving double hip operation after Greenacres managed to raise over £13,000 in 48 hours.
More recently, two one-year old lurchers named Heidi and Olive were found on Dinas Mountain side, scared, no microchips or ID, with so few people living in the area it was soon obvious that they didn’t belong to anyone nearby. They had been abandoned there.
Greenacres continues to support animals and needs all the help it can get.
At the open day there will be stalls, dog shows and games amongst a whole host of entertainment.
From 10am to 4pm, entry is £5 per vehicle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.