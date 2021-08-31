THE chance to find out what life at Whitland Abbey was like in medieval times is being offered next month.

Whitland was the mother Abbey for the Cistercians in Wales; once a thriving community of over 100 monks, a place where princes were buried, a place closely linked by faith to both France and Ireland.

It has been a largely-forgotten ruin, until recently.

Now for the first time, Whitland Abbey is part of the Cadw Open Doors celebration of the heritage of Wales.

On Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25, between 10am and 6pm, there will be a wide range of special attractions there to give people some idea of what life was like when Whitland Abbey flourished in medieval times.

Events over the two days will include informal tours, quizzes and children’s activities and demonstrations of archery, scything and medieval armour. There will also be oversized outdoor games such as Jenga, Connect4 and noughts and crosses to keep all ages entertained, together with stalls with medieval-related items for browsing and buying.

Light refreshments will be available and since there is plenty of space, why not bring your own picnic, sit back and absorb the atmosphere?

Whitland Abbey is a Cadw scheduled monument, recognising its importance in the history of Wales.

It is an outside location, with naturally rough ground, so visitors are asked to bear that in mind by wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.

Parking in the area is very limited, so why not walk the Abbey byway to start your visit off, as many others have done over the centuries.

Contact ebost@hywel-dda.co.uk for more information.

See Facebook page www.facebook.com/WhitlandAbbey for more details of events and activities.

To find out more about the Abbey, go to whitlandabbey.wales