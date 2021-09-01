PROPOSALS to make part of Haverfordwest town centre a no-go area for street alcohol drinking have been described as ‘a sledgehammer to crack a nut’.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the area in and around Castle Square is being considered after county councillors called for anti-social behaviour to be tackled in the town centre.

Pembrokeshire County Council is in the midst of carrying out a scoping exercise to find out whether the town’s residents want such an order put in place.

It comes after Cllr David Bryan, representative of Priory Ward at county level, described in a council meeting held in March how ‘gangs of feral children are blighting the town’.

But recently, resistance has been put up to the proposal, with members of Haverfordwest Town Council sceptical the order will make any difference to the problem.

At the council’s last meeting, Sheriff Richard Blacklaw-Jones described the proposal as ‘a sledgehammer to crack a nut’.

Mayor Alan Buckfield believes the order will just spread the problem to other areas, a viewpoint shared by representative of the Racecourse Trust, Mike Wort, who fears the order could push the problem to the racecourse itself.

Cllr Bryan has since clarified his position, believing the order is still needed.

He said: “Having lived in Haverfordwest for the past 37 years, I have seen the economic deterioration in the town and the rise in anti-social behaviour in recent times. Something needs to be done to address both these problems.

“While drinking, drug-taking and general anti-social behaviour continues, normal people will be worried about shopping in the centre. The more shoppers stay away, the more the economic decline will accelerate.”

Councillors Alison and Tom Tudor, who represent the Prendergast and Castle wards - the ward in which Castle Square is located - are also in favour of a PSPO being put in place.

PSPOs give the council and police extra powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, including drug taking and begging; allow alcohol to be confiscated on the streets, and the issuing of fixed-penalty notices.

Located just up from Castle Square, and supporting veterans, VC Gallery founder Barry John questioned whether the PSPO was needed.

“In my opinion the alcohol issue is down to one-on-one personal experience. We’ve seen no real anti-social problems,” he said.

Breaching a PSPO is a criminal offence and punishment can include a fine of £100 to £1,000.

The scoping exercise for the PSPO runs until November. It then goes back to the county council’s policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee to decide whether to begin the formal process of putting a PSPO in place in the town.

