TWO kayakers who got into difficulty were rescued by a lifeboat on its way back from an incident.
On August 29, as the Little and Broad Haven lifeboat team were returning to their station following an incident involving a yacht supposedly sailing in circles, they happened upon two kayakers in distress.
The kayakers were picked up and taken to St Bride's Bay where they received further assistance.
Dale Coastguard said: "As the Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat team returned to their station, after the previous incident, they happened upon two kayakers in difficulty.
"After taking them and their kayaks aboard, the lifeboat landed the kayakers at St Bride's bay, where they were given assistance by a detachment of our team in our secondary Coastguard Rescue Vehicle, Dale2Mobile."
