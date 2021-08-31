A NEYLAND man has admitted murdering his 68-year-old mother in a house in Pembroke Dock.
Dale Morgan, aged 43, of Honeyborough Green, Neyland, pleaded guilty to killing Judith Rhead in a house on Market Street.
Morgan spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea at Swansea Crown Court.
Morgan admitted killing his mother sometime between 10 December 2020 and 20 February 2021.
He is expected to be sentenced on 4 October, with Judge Paul Thomas QC telling him he will face life imprisonment.
