Pembroke Town Councillor has made a donation of more that £1,000 to the Intensive Care Unit at Withybush Hospital from the sales of her lockdown diary entitled Under House Arrest.
The book details Mel's life under lockdown and she has now achieved her target of £1,000 for the hospital's ICU.
Mel, who lives in Harcourt Terrace, Pembroke released the book in November last year and a review said: "Sometimes sad; frequently funny; often political - but always honest, Mel catalogues her thoughts and experiences as she is forced to live through the pandemic with only herself for company."
"I'm delighted to announce that I have raised just over a £1,000 for Withybush from the sale of my book and have had a lovely thank-you letter from the hospital," said Mel.
"I had some great people helping me with the sales of the book and I’d like to mention them. Firstly One Stop convenience store East End Square, where staff went out of their way to sell copies. And also the staff at the town hall, the girls at the Cutting Room and Dorina’s ladies shop, in Pembroke Dock."
