A further 429 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in today’s figures (Tuesday, August 31), with the last update on Sunday (August 29).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 212 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 149 in Pembrokeshire and 68 in Ceredigion since the last report.
PHW figures were not updated yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday, with data on a Monday for a 48 hour period.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 21,812 – 13,466 in Carmarthenshire, 5,542 in Pembrokeshire and 2,804 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 3,872 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 278,262 cases.
There have been 30,751 tests done since the last report.
There was one new Welsh Covid related death reported with the total across Wales 5,672 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,352,754 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,180,336 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of August 25, 554,179 first and second doses have been administered.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,456 first doses have been given (70.7 per cent) and 122,918 second doses (65.1 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,719 first doses have now been given (72.5 per cent) and 49,207 second doses (67.7 per cent).
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 92,831 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 86,727 second doses (68.9 per cent).
