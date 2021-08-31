WITHYBUSH Hospital has been included in a warning from Hywel Dda Health Board about their hospital sites.

The west Wales health board issued a statement saying hospitals under their remit are currently experiencing high levels of emergency care demand.

Hywel Dda said: "Please be aware that all of our hospital sites are currently experiencing very high levels of urgent and emergency care demand.

"Urgent care in hospitals, community and primary care (GPs, pharmacies etc) has continued throughout the pandemic.

"We have restarted planned care according to the highest clinical needs of our patients and are working on plans to address the high number of people waiting.

"We have also written to those waiting the longest to apologise as we know the impacts can be so great.

"In an emergency, please access care as you normally would, without delay, and as described in the post above.

"If you are waiting for planned care and your symptoms have worsened or you have new symptoms, you should update your GP.

"We are proud and grateful to all our staff, clinical and non-clinical. Our managers have worked alongside our doctors, nurses and therapists, to support the provision of care.

"Equally we are proud of the very many professionals that ensure our services operate.

"We are also grateful to our communities and partners, patients, volunteers and unpaid carers."

Here’s how you can help:

• For urgent and emergency care only, call 999 – hospitals are continuing to see patients who have medical emergencies. There are measures in our hospitals designed to keep patients as safe as possible and people are urged to seek urgent medical attention if they need it. Remember – you still need to wear a mask and observe social distancing in all healthcare settings.

• If you have a non-urgent need, please seek alternatives to A&E such as visiting the 111 symptom checker (https://111.wales.nhs.uk/), visiting your local community pharmacy or calling your doctor’s surgery

• Protect the NHS – and Keep Wales Safe. By following government guidance you can help; visit https://gov.wales/coronavirus