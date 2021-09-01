Cardigan’s Mwldan has announced it will be reopening operations to public audiences on Friday, 3 September.

The popular arts centre venue has been closed to the public throughout the pandemic, since March 2020.

The venue serves a large area of mid and west Wales and presents live performance alongside an extensive cinema programme.

Mwldan will initially reopen a cinema operation on three days each week, Friday to Sunday, and plans to steadily increase its events over the coming weeks.

Mwldan’s Chief Executive Dilwyn Davies said: “We are delighted to be back after such a long time, and we can’t wait to give all our returning customers a huge welcome.

"But we are also conscious of our legal responsibilities under the Welsh Government’s regulations at Alert Level Zero to take all reasonable measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"We have been consulting with our audiences throughout lockdown, and we know that the safety and well-being of our community and our staff must be our top priority.

"As we reopen, we are asking everyone to work with us to make sure we can provide the safest and most enjoyable experience.”

Mwldan will initially be operating socially distanced screenings with advanced booking only, and will have many other safety features in place including obligatory face coverings, enhanced cleaning and improved ventilation.

Mr Davies continued: “Reopening operations does not mean we are out of a dangerous economic position.

"Having lost almost all our earned income from the pandemic, we are having to rebuild our business from scratch to secure the vital employment we offer our staff team and the local community.

"We are asking our wonderful loyal audience to get behind us and support our recovery by coming back once we reopen.

"We are determined to do everything we can to build back the Mwldan that everyone loves so much.”

For the first months, Mwldan will be publishing a monthly programme, available in print from local outlets and Mwldan itself, or online at www.mwldan.co.uk

Mwldan’s first live performance will be by the award-winning folk duo Spiers & Boden, the founders of the supergroup Bellowhead, on 29th September and there’s excitement looking forward to the planned release of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die on 30th September.

Audiences for all Mwldan events can book ONLINE via www.mwldan.co.uk 24 hours a day. Mwldan’s box office will be open for limited times each day, between 2pm and 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday on 01239 621200.

Messages can be left out of hours, or email boxoffice@mwldan.co.uk