On Monday Netflix announced the return of its show, You. Returning for season 3, Joe Goldberg will be back on our screens having us at the edge of our seats once again.
Returning on October 15, Netflix released a series of images and clips of the forthcoming episodes. Viewers saw the last season end with Joe and Love in suburbia, married and pregnant. So, it wasn’t a surprise to see a baby feature in the season 3 sneak peaks.
“I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do” Joe’s voice reads in the promo video, addressing what we assume to be his new-born son, Henry Quinn-Goldberg.
“But for you, I can change. I’ll be a man you look up to.”
Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS— YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021
Season 1 follows book shop owner Joe Goldberg as he follows his obsession with love interest, Guinevere Beck. Viewers watch as his obsession turns dark, leading him to murder and deceit.
Henry Quinn-Goldberg. https://t.co/5yNfEDk2bp— YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021
Season 2 sees Joe start fresh, moving to LA from New York and a new fascination with Love Quinn, a new interest. Soon his past traits resurface, and Joe finds himself slipping back into old patterns, only to find out Love is almost as dark as him…
Season 3 of You will premier on Netflix on October 15th.
