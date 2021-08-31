A THIEF has made off with an electric bike after breaking into a garden shed in south Pembrokeshire.
The Vitus E-Sommet machine, which has military green paintwork and is a medium size, was found to be missing this morning, Tuesday August 31.
It is thought to have been taken overnight from the shed at a property in Loveston.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
