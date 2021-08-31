TENBY Golf Club's Ladies Captain got to have her day after the club's 'Ladies’ Captain’s Day' was twice postponed due to Covid.

Captain, Linda Tordoff Evans, welcomed thirty-four ladies to the stableford competition, which was divided into two divisions.

The day raised £242 for Linda's chosen charity - the British Heart Foundation - through a raffle and entry tickets.

Heather Morgan was a double winner taking the Veteran’s Cup and the Granny Salver.

The Copper Belles Trophy was won by Penny Cope, and the best Junior was Lucy Anthony.

In the stableford competition, in the first division, Sarah Waring came first, second was new edition Alison Daniels, and third was Heather Morgan.

In the second division Louise Hill came first, Penny Cope second, and Issie Lawrence third, who sadly wasn’t there, had 34 points to take third prize. Second with 35 points was Penny Cope but got beaten on the back nine by Louise Hill.

Ms Evans said it was a joy to finally be getting together.

"The highlight of every year for as long as I have been a member (which is a very long time!), is the Ladies’ Captain’s Day," said Ms Evans.

"However, like so many other events, Covid had put paid to it last year, and looked like it was going to do the same this year. But I was having none of that.

"Twice postponed as lockdown restrictions denied us, this week, with a glorious sunny day to welcome the event, it finally took place."

Tenby Golf Club's Ladies’ Open day takes place on Thursday, September 2.