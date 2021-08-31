A MAN has been banned for 18 months after admitting driving on a cocktail of drugs.
In February, John Hilton, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, drove whilst on cocaine and cannabis.
Thirty-seven-year old Hilton was driving his Honda Civic on Dale road at the time.
He pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on August 24.
Hilton was given an 18 month driving ban.
He was also made to pay a £120 fine.
Hilton will pay a surcharge of £34 and a lump sum payment of £85 in prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.