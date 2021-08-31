The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has slammed the “barbaric” and “abusive” government after he was killed earlier today.

Geronimo has been killed after a court-ordered destruction warrant was carried out following the animal twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed.

Helen Macdonald was not present when Geronimo was taken from her farm.

Around 20 police officers arrived at Ms Macdonald’s farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, along with four staff from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) dressed in overalls, masks and goggles, at 10.45am on Tuesday.

Geronimo, who has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, was tied with white rope before being pulled through a field and loaded into a waiting trailer.

The trailer left the farm at 11.20am and, by 12.40pm, Defra confirmed that the animal had been euthanised by staff from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha).

In a statement, Defra said Geronimo had been culled “as a necessary measure” to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis.

A warrant for his destruction was due to expire on September 4.

Geronimo's owner slams 'barbaric' actions

Helen Macdonald speaks to the media at her farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Macdonald said: “I am absolutely devastated to report that Defra have taken Geronimo away by force this morning.

“Over the last two weeks, we have tried to engage constructively and persistently with George Eustace, Lord Benyon, George Eustace’s special advisers, senior Defra civil servants and multiple MPs and government scientists, proposing a different way forward that would enable the Government to address their stated priorities in tackling bovine tuberculosis and also save Geronimo’s life.

“The Government have refused to engage in good faith. We now know they have been stringing us along for the last week, fobbing us off by saying that people were on holiday and would get back to us this week.

“Now we know that they not only ignored our consistent pleas for constructive dialogue, but had no intention of engaging with us.

“In fact, all the time, they were simply planning to murder Geronimo. This is yet another appalling demonstration of bad faith and duplicity by the Secretary of State and everyone at Defra.”

She added: “This morning, Geronimo has been manhandled out of my farm."

Asked how force was used, she replied: “You’ll have to ask the poor witnesses that witnessed him being rounded up and dragged into a horsebox.

“These are barbaric actions of unscientific, abusive people in Government.”

Chief Veterinary Officer issues statement on Geronimo

Owner ‘absolutely devastated’ as Geronimo the alpaca culled. (PA)

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease.

“No-one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country.

“Not only is this essential to protect the livelihoods of our farming industry and rural communities, but it is also necessary to avoid more TB cases in humans.”