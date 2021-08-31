POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out between a group of youths and a young woman was injured.
Police said 'gathering youths' gathered at Freshwater East beach at the end of July and a fight broke out.
Pembroke and Pembroke Dock police are appealing for witnesses.
A statement read: "On Saturday July 31 at approximately 9.00pm there was a large gathering of youths on Fresh East beach where a fight broke out.
"As a result a young woman was injured requiring medical attention.
"If there any witnesses to this incident please contact 101 quoting police reference DPP/4777/31/07/2021/02/C or asking for the investigating officer PC 446 Davies."
