A 20-year-old man has been fined and lost his licence after being caught speeding at more than 100mph.
The court heard that on May 27 Leon Andrew Pemberthy drove his BMW coupe on the A48 overpass near Pensarn at a speed exceeding the maximum limit of 70mph.
In fact the speed caught by laser was 106mph.
Pemberthy, of Greenhall Park, Johnston, was proved guilty under Single Justice Procedure in July and sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 23.
He was fined £440 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.
Pemberthy was also made to pay a surcharge of £44 and court costs of £90.
