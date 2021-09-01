A MAN from Broad Haven has received a suspended prison sentence after he was caught driving while disqualified.

Stephen Curtis, of Sandyke Road, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he was caught driving his Land Rover Discovery at Portfield Gate while disqualified.

Curtis, 35, also drove without insurance.

The offences were committed on July 6. Curtis admitted the charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 24.