Forest Whitaker, the Oscar-winning star of The Last King of Scotland, has praised 'beautiful' Wales while taking a break from filming his latest project.
The American actor is among the cast of Havoc, a new thriller for Netflix that is being filmed here.
On Twitter, Whitaker shared photographs of his travels around the nation, saying that he had been "enjoying time in the beautiful Wales before going back to set".
The actor's pictures show him in Tenby, at Penarth Pier, and at the lake in Newport's Tredegar House.
Enjoying time in the beautiful Wales before going back to set pic.twitter.com/zw6OY9Jd5n— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 31, 2021
Whitaker is filming Havoc here with Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant, and the production is expected to be one of the biggest-ever filmed in Wales.
Hardy has also been spotted enjoying the local attractions, including a trip to Barry Island that left many locals starstruck.
Directing the new film is Gareth Evans, who hails from Hirwaun but cut his teeth in Indonesia, making martial arts film The Raid and its sequel there.
Since then he has gone on to write and direct Apostle, a horror film that numbered Welsh actors Michael Sheen and Mark Lewis Jones among its cast.
The government's Creative Wales arts initiative is supporting the Havoc project, which began shooting in July, and ministers have championed "the potential that exists for Welsh companies to make their mark in international markets".
