BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE
Wednesday 8th September
Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke
Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Thursday 9th September
Firebyrd Trio, RFC, Narberth
Open Mic, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Friday 10th September
Tom Jones Experience, RFC, Naberth
Back2Basics, Haverhub, Haverfordwest
Geoff Bowen, Talouies, Milford Haven
Saturday 11th September
The Meekats, The Service’s Club, Haverfordwest
The Revolutionaires, The Queens Hall, Narberth
Chris Didcote, Talouies, Milord Haven
Steve Bartam & The Odd Couple, Mason’s Arms, Haverfordwest
Dub Reggae, The Pavilion, Withybush, Haverfordwest
Sunday 12th September
BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio
Abbie Jebbers, Ty Curtis, St Davids
Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
(BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio)
