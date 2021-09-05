BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE

Wednesday 8th September

Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke

Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry

Thursday 9th September

Firebyrd Trio, RFC, Narberth

Open Mic, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Friday 10th September

Tom Jones Experience, RFC, Naberth

Back2Basics, Haverhub, Haverfordwest

Geoff Bowen, Talouies, Milford Haven

Saturday 11th September

The Meekats, The Service’s Club, Haverfordwest

The Revolutionaires, The Queens Hall, Narberth

Chris Didcote, Talouies, Milord Haven

Steve Bartam & The Odd Couple, Mason’s Arms, Haverfordwest

Dub Reggae, The Pavilion, Withybush, Haverfordwest

Sunday 12th September

BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

Abbie Jebbers, Ty Curtis, St Davids

Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.

