The council could step in to buy homes where families are facing eviction by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Haverfordwest.
Pembrokeshire’s cabinet members will discuss a proposal to buy 26 houses on the Cashfield Estate at its meeting next week (Monday, September 6).
The MoD gave 17 civilian families that were renting its properties ‘notice to quit’ in late 2020, with the deadline for people to leave postponed to March 2022, according to a report to cabinet.
The report adds that the MoD is the freehold owner of the estate – which was mainly used to house military service personnel, with more civilians renting over more recent years – with a 999 year lease to Annigton Property Limited, granted in 1996, when a 200 year lease back to the MoD was also granted.
As of June this year MoD information shows there are nine properties occupied by non-military families, one occupied by a military family and 16 vacant houses pending sale.
The recommendation to cabinet is that the council buys the freehold for 26 houses from Annigton Property Limited – subject to negotiations – with the price likely to exceed £1million and those already living there allowed to continue renting.
Precise financial information is considered exempt and not included with the public reports on the cabinet agenda.
“The proposed acquisition reduces the potential homelessness pressures on the Council as well as increasing its housing stock and provide much needed 2/3 bed accommodation for those currently on the Choice Homes waiting list,” adds the report.
Last year MP Stephen Crabb took the plight of the tenants to Westminster.
