The Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw will be hosting a special 'Family Fun Day' on Saturday, September 25 from 10.45am as an appreciation to all who have supported the farm this throughout this challenging year.
Admission only £5 each. Contact us on Facebook or by e-mail on info@dyfed- shires.co.uk for more details.
