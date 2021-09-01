Co-op stores across Wales, including Pembrokeshire, have joined the fight against plastic waste.
The superemarket giant has launched a soft plastic collection scheme in its stores across the county, making it easier for residents to recycle materials such as bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and wrappers from pet food.
The new initiative has been rolled out in almost 100 of its food stores in Wales and the company says it now means that all of its Co-op branded packaging is 100 per cent widely recyclable.
Soft plastic, when recycled, can be made it into items such as heavy-duty outdoor plastic furniture and chemical recycling, which turns it back into oil, that can be used for making new plastic resins for fuel and other purposes.
A spokesperson said: "Please rinse your packaging out, scrunch it up tight - if it pings back it's a useful indicator it's soft plastic - then pop it into a soft plastics recycling unit at Co-op near you."
Pembrokeshire stores with a recycling point:
- High Street - Fishguard
- Kilgetty
- Neyland
- Main Street - Pembroke
Find out more: https://coop.uk/3rbrAwh
