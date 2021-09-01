CORONAVIRUS cases among under-25s are continuing to rise in west Wales, according to latest figures from Public Health Wales.

Pembrokeshire has the highest case rate among the under 25s in Wales - 815.3 per 100,000, compared to a Wales average of 500.1.

There were 275 positive tests in the county among the under 25s in the week ending 25 August, which is 55% of all cases.

The figure for Ceredigion was also above the Wales average at 511.4 per 1000,00, and the figure for Carmarthenshire was 459.3.

Due to a lag in test results from Public Health Wales, those figures were expected to be even greater after Bank Holiday weekend.

The highest proportional rises were in Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Pembrokeshire, with noticeable rises too in Neath Port Talbot.

Back in November, about 35% of positive tests were among the under-30s, but now that is around 44% and has been as high as 68%.

Cllr David Simpson, Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Recently we have reported an increase in Covid-19 cases as restrictions have eased.

“While some uplift in positive cases was to be expected, the positive case rate in Pembrokeshire has recently doubled, so we are urging caution to prevent further infection.

"The increase is primarily in the under 25 years of age category - this age group are most likely to be unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

"Contact tracing has established links to local nightclubs as well as festivals and concerts out of county.

“Our contact tracing, public protection and enforcement officers are working extremely hard to follow up on positive cases.

"Where it is evident that transmission has occurred from attending social gatherings or other organised events, this is followed up to ensure that risk assessment and compliance measures are being strictly followed.

“I would please ask that we all continue to take care and maintain social distancing wherever possible, wear masks indoors, follow good hand hygiene and get tested if you have any Covid-19 symptoms.

"Please do not risk catching and passing on the virus.

“Remember, the more people who get vaccinated the better and stronger our defence will be against Covid-19."