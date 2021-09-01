Tomorrow, Thursday September 2, sees the opening of the latest exhibition at Narberth’s Oriel Q Gallery.
Under New Made Clouds features the work of three artists, working under lockdown and responding to the landscape around them in new and innovative ways.
Sian Jones captures the ever-changing light from her riverside studio, while Ruth Sargeant explores details like the algae and reflections in the water trough left by a farmer to water his stock.
Jess Woodrows colour-rich work is stimulated by the monumental and minute detail experienced on her travels and in the mountains near her Abergavenny home.
Visitors to the gallery can listen to some of the artists’ landscape discoveries in recorded walks or on podcasts to download from the website.
An interactive map will show the areas of interest, along with other audio walks created by Oriel Q members.
The exhibition runs until October 9, with information about planned talks with the artists and sketch workshops on www.orielqnarberth.com
Oriel Q Gallery is open at 1 Market Square from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.
For further information, call 01834 869454; email info@orielqnarberth.com or see orielqnarberth on Facebook.
