A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was drunk and disorderly in Milford Haven, magistrates have been told.
Rebecca Thomas of Waterloo Square, Hakin appeared before the court in Haverfordwest yesterday, Tuesday August 31.
She admitted the offence, which was committed in Wellington Road on July 29, and was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
The court heard that the charge put her in breach of a six-month conditional discharge order imposed last May for a similar offence.
No action was taken by the court for this breach, as the magistrates wanted the conditional discharge to continue to discharge to continue to enable a continued element of supervision.
