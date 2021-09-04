The last year has been tough on healthcare workers, with many finding themselves working extraordinary hours and some even making the choice to leave their family for extended periods in order to protect them and to protect their patients.

Of course, to feel able to commit on levels we’ve seen over the last year, staff need to feel valued and appreciated by their employer.

Taking that staff appreciation and engagement to the next level requires excellent management – and we want to acknowledge that in the shape of the Health and Care Employer Award, which is one of seventeen awards we’re giving out as part of this year’s West Wales Health and Care Awards.

So, if you’re a health care professional who feels like your boss or the company you work for has been incredible over the last year, we want to hear from you! This award will go to an employer who can demonstrate strong commitment to employees without diminishing the care they provide, with a workforce that feels valued and recognised for the contributions they make.

Alternatively, perhaps you’re someone who receives care or who has had a family member who’s received support and you’re aware that the health care professional you’ve encountered has been really looked after by their boss – we’d love to hear from you too!

With three weeks now until nominations close, make sure to head to the website to tell us about an excellent employer, or to nominate someone in any of the other sixteen awards categories. The awards are open to all health and care professionals in West wales, and you can tell us who you would like to win by heading to westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards and filling out our easy form.

We can’t wait to hear from you!