THERE is to be a north Pembrokeshire start tomorrow, Thursday September 2, for a 119-mile run to raise funds for charity.
Soldiers and veterans will be recreating an epic field gun challenge in their fundraising bid.
It starts at the St Davids war memorial at 6am and will conclude at the war memorial in Brynmawr, Gwent at noon on Saturday, September 4.
The run, in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and the Hospice of the Valleys, commemorates the march by Royal Navy gunners to raise the siege of Ladysmith in South Africa during the Boer War.
Guns were removed from naval ships and transported across country by ox teams and men and brought into action. The famous Naval Field Gun competitions held at the Royal Tournament and other events commemorated the exploit.
However, due to traffic regulations, the marchers will have to leave the guns and limbers behind and march with 50lb packs.
The march's will pass through various town and villages where the residents will be able to respond to the effort of the marchers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.