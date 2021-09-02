PEMBROKESHIRE Roads Policing Unit officers dealt with nearly 60 incidents while on patrol during the month of August.
As well as finding 18 uninsured vehicles, they also seized a stolen car and made 11 drink-drive arrests and 10 drug-drive arrests.
The August tally also included three arrests for assault, two for theft, two for drugs, one for public order and one for taking a vehicle.
The Dyfed-Powys Police officers also dealt with seven untaxed vehicles and issued three Section 59 warnings to those at the wheel of vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner.
