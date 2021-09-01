The UK’s three devolved governments have expressed 'grave concerns' regarding plans to withdraw a £20-per-week increase to Universal Credit.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to stop the extra £20-a-week payment in October - saying it is only temporary measure to help people through the pandemic.

But there are growing calls for it to be extended or made permanent.

A letter, sent to the UK’s Secretary of State for the Department of Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, says that failing to maintain the recent uplift to Universal Credit will increase poverty.

The letter has been jointly signed by the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt, Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Shona Robison, and the Northern Ireland Executive’s Minister for Communities Deidre Hargey.

"We are writing to express the grave concerns of all three devolved administrations regarding your Department’s upcoming plans to withdraw support to the poorest in our society by allowing the £20-per-week increase to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credits to expire," it says.

"This planned reduction means the biggest overnight reduction to a basic rate of social security since the modern welfare state began, more than 70 years ago.

"Failing to maintain the recent uplift to Universal Credit will increase hardship and poverty for people who are already struggling.

"To support the social and economic recovery, particularly as we ease out of the public health emergency, we urge you to reverse this decision and to strengthen the support offered by Universal Credit, instead of weakening it.

"We are concerned about the potential impact that reducing Universal Credit will have on child poverty, poverty levels and the financial health and well-being of people."

The letter also questions the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) stated position that the decision not to further extend or make permanent the £20-per-week increase to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credits is to encourage people into work.

Latest UK Government statistics show that of the 6 million people on Universal Credit, 2.2 million are already working and 1.6 million are not required to work due to health and caring responsibilities that prevent them from seeking employment.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation - a charity that researches poverty - has warned that millions of households will face an income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year.

Extending the uplift would cost around £6bn a year - but the government says spending has to be brought under control after unprecedented emergency interventions during the pandemic.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokeswoman said the temporary uplift was designed to help claimants through the "toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so".

She added: "It's right that we now focus on our Plan for Jobs, helping claimants to increase their earnings by boosting their skills and getting into work, progressing in work or increasing their hours."