A ROAD will be closed in Haverfordwest on Friday September 3.
A portion of Hill Street will be closed from 7am to noon.
Carriageway line paintings are due to be carried out from the end of the limited waiting bay near 10 Hill Street south to number 16 Hill Street.
The works are being carried out to provide a small section of parallel parking instead of the echelon parking which is narrowing the carriageway on the bend, causing problems for larger vehicles to pass.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We would be grateful if you could park at an alternative location during these times while works are carried out.
