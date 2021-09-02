Barry Town United 3 – 2 Haverfordwest County

HAVERFORDWEST lost 3 - 2 to Barry Town due to a last minute penalty and had a player sent off as the Bluebirds luckless start to the season continues.

Barry Town captain Clayton Green opened the scoring before Ben Fawcett struck twice including a 25-yard rocket to give Haverfordwest a 2-1 lead at the break. Chris Hughes equalised for Barry Town on the hour mark, then in the dying minutes they were awarded a penalty as Jazz Richards was wrongly sent off and Green converted to steal all the points for the home side.

It leaves the Bluebirds second from bottom in the Cyrmu Premier, still looking for their first win in the league (one drawn, three lost).

County chairman Rob Edwards said he wasn't worried about the teams slow start, saying results will come.

"Hard to take," Tweeted Edwards. "Second year running we leave Barry with no points as the better side. Small margins yet again, but two excellent performances in four days."

First half: Fawcett shines

Haverfordwest has had a tough start to the season including a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Cardiff Met then a agonising 1-0 loss at home to league favourites TNS.

The Bluebirds were probably hoping to settle for a less frantic encounter yesterday evening however it was anything but.

A host of chances were missed in the first half including Alhagi Touray Sisay setting-up strike partner Fawcett who narrowly missed the target with a low drive.

Barry Town skipper Green put the hosts ahead with a neat finish in the box.

Fawcett then equalised with a close-range finish in what was the Bluebirds' first goal in the league this season.

Touray Sisay, working hard to get his Haverfordwest career up and running, had a header disallowed for offside.

Fawcett then got Bluebirds' second of the season and a very early contender for goal of the campaign with a 25-yard bullet of a strike which flew into the top corner.

Second half: Mayhem at the end

Five minutes after the interval Henry Jones had a chance to put daylight between Haverfordwest and their hosts, but the midfielder’s low shot was tipped wide.

Touray Sisay had a penalty appeal disallowed after he looked like he was wrestled to the ground, then in a cruel twist of fate, Barry Town equalised through Chris Hughes' close-range finish.

The home side won the game in 89th minute amongst chaotic scenes. Bluebird's keeper Lee Idzi took down a player in the box, but it was Jazz Richards who was issued a red card before Green coolly slotted away the penalty.

Goalscorers: Green (2), Fawcett (2), Hugh

Barry Town United: Lewis (GK), Cummings, Hugh, Patten (79, Sainty), Jarvis (79, Wharton), Cotterill, Kavanagh, Day (45, Davies), McDonald, Cooper, Green (C)

Substitutes not used: Absalom (GK), Abbruzzese.

Haverfordwest County: Idzi (GK), Richards, Scotcher (C), Watts, Shephard, Fawcett (86, Wilson), Jones, Rees, Alhagi Sisay, Lewis, Patten

Substitutes not used: Jones, Gajda (GK), Jones-Thomas, James.

Referee: Bryn Markham-Jones.