OVER 4,500 people received coronavirus vaccine jabs within the Hywel Dda University Health Board last week, according to figures for 1 September.

Across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire a total of 558,694 jabs have been administered, with 268,373 now fully vaccinated.

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 have had their first dose of the vaccine, with 49,555 (68.2 per cent) now fully vaccinated.

Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 have had their first jab, with 124,083 (65.7 per cent) now fully vaccinated.

And in Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 93,595 have had their first jab, with 87,247 (69.3 per cent) now fully vaccinated.]

The uptake of the vaccine in younger adults means that over half of all people aged Over 20 have now received both their jabs.

"Taking up the offer of vaccination is important for everyone, especially for young people," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.

"It is very important that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus, especially now that we are able to socialise more.

"All 16 and 17 year olds have now received their offer of a vaccine, with all appointments scheduled by the end of August.

"Walk-in clinics are also open in all Hywel Dda UHB mass vaccination centres, offering the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"Appointments are being arranged for 12 to 15 year olds who are eligible for the vaccine, as identified by the JCVI."

Under 16s are advised not to attend a walk-in clinic. An appointment should be made by calling 0300 303 8322 or emailing COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.